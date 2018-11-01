Japan airline apologises for arrested drunk pilot

Japan Airlines apologised on Thursday after one of its co-pilots was arrested in London for being drunk, delaying its Tokyo-bound flight, a day after another Japanese carrier reported delays blamed on a hung-over pilot.

JAL executives told reporters that the co-pilot cleared an in-house breath test but aroused the suspicion of a bus driver taking him to the plane from Heathrow airport on Sunday.

After a second breath test before takeoff showed that he had consumed "excessive alcohol", the co-pilot was arrested by British police and required to undergo a blood test which confirmed those results, the company said in a press release.

"We are certain (the in-house breath test) wasn't conducted properly," Muneaki Kitahara, JAL's head of communications, told a press conference.

The plane departed London after a delay of one hour and 9 minutes.