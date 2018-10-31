US city mourns black shoppers killed in 'racist' shooting

The first of two African American grocery shoppers shot dead by a white gunman in an attack described by police as racially-motivated was to be laid to rest Tuesday.

Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, were gunned down on Wednesday last week at a suburban store in Louisville, Kentucky.

Their deaths came days before an anti-Semitic massacre in Pittsburgh and as a spate of mail bombs sent to high-profile liberals was fueling a national reckoning over deepening political and racial divisions.

Stallard's funeral was due to take place at a church in southeast Louisville while Jones will be laid to rest in the city on Saturday.

The suspected gunman, 51-year-old Gregory Bush, allegedly tried but failed to get into the predominantly black First Baptist Church in the suburb of Jeffersontown.

He is then alleged to have headed to a nearby grocery store and opened fire multiple times on Stallard inside the story and Jones in the parking lot.

Jeffersontown police chief Sam Rogers told a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church the attack was "racist in nature."

"I'm angered that we as a society continue to have issues of racism and violence," he said.

Bush - who allegedly told a bystander that "whites don't kill whites" - is in custody, charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.

Stallard was remembered by friends as a central figure in their community. He was the father of a high-ranking official in Louisville's city government.

"He's just well-loved by many people," friend Phil Fletcher told NBC-affiliated local television station WAVE.

'The city is mourning'

Jones was remembered as a devoted daughter and a breast cancer survivor. She was at the grocery store to buy food to take to her ailing mother, community activist Sadiqa Reynolds told radio station WBUR.

"She was the person going over, checking on her mother, taking care of her," said Reynolds, of the Louisville Urban League.