Texan arrested for seeking young girl for necrophilia, cannibalism

A Texan has been arrested after advertising online that he wanted to try necrophilia and cannibalism with a young girl.

Alexander Barter, 21, was arrested after an undercover cop posing as a father willing to offer his daughter responded to the post on the dark web, police in Florida said Tuesday.

"It's probably the most unusual and the most disgusting case I've ever seen," Wayne Ivey, the sheriff of Brevard County in Florida, told a press conference.

The investigation began when a Brevard County police officer noticed a bizarre ad on the internet.

"I'd like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life," Barter's post read.