Taliban appoints five ex-Guantanamo detainees to Qatar office

Five Taliban leaders swapped for US soldier Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 have joined the group's political office in Qatar, it said Wednesday, where tentative talks to end the Afghan conflict are ongoing.

The militants have authorised the former Guantanamo Bay detainees to "talk about peace", a senior Taliban official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed their appointment in a WhatsApp message.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of US-led diplomatic activity to convince Afghanistan's largest militant group to negotiate an end to the 17-year war.

Earlier this month, newly appointed US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with Taliban representatives in Doha, where the militants have a political office that serves as a de-facto embassy.

Less than two weeks later a top Taliban commander held in Pakistani detention for more than eight years was freed.