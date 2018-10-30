German nurse serial killer on trial over 100 deaths

Former nurse Niels Hoegel, accused of killing more than 100 patients in his care, went on trial Tuesday in the biggest serial killing case in Germany's post-war history.

Hoegel, 41, has already spent nearly a decade in prison on a life term for other patient deaths, and is accused of intentionally administering medical overdoses to victims so he could bring them back to life at the last moment.

As the proceedings opened in the northern city of Oldenburg, presiding judge Sebastian Buehrmann said the main aim of the trial was to establish the full scope of the murder spree that was allowed to go unchecked for years at two German hospitals.

"We will do our utmost to learn the truth," he said. "It is like a house with dark rooms -- we want to bring light into the darkness."

The bearded, heavyset Hoegel took his seat in the courtroom wearing a hoodie and covered his face with a folder as long as photographers and camera teams were allowed to remain.

After a minute of silence for the victims, Hoegel listened impassively, his head lowered, as public prosecutor Daniela Schiereck-Bohlmann read out the name of each patient and the charges against the defendant.

'Looking for justice'

During the trial set to last until at least May, he is to face questioning before dozens of victims' anguished loved ones.

Prosecutors say at least 36 patients were killed at a hospital in Oldenburg where he worked, and about 64 more at a clinic in nearby Delmenhorst, between 2000 and 2005.