Former Audi boss released as diesel probe continues

A German court released Tuesday former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler after months in custody but he remains under suspicion in connection with parent group Volkswagen's role in the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

The higher state court in the Bavarian capital Munich said in a statement it had "suspended enforcement of a custody order that had been in effect since June 18 in the investigation against Rupert St."

However, "the court believes that there are still strong suspicions" against him and that "there remains a danger of a cover-up, the reason he had been imprisoned," it said.

Stadler was officially removed as Audi chief executive in early October after months in jail.

His arrest came a week after Munich police raided his home over charges of fraud and falsifying documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with manipulated software to cheat regulatory emissions tests.