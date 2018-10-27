Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan attend final day of Invictus Games in Sydney

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan were greeted by rapturous applause on Saturday when they arrived for the final day of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

The royal couple watched most the wheelchair basketball final and then presented gold medals to the U.S. team which comfortably beat the Netherlands by 29 points to 17.

A large crowd had packed into Sydney's Olympic Park to watch the last day of the week-long competition, with attention only diverted from the match for a short time as the couple entered and sat with the crowd.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry, is an international paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action.

Former England soccer captain David Beckham, who is an Invictus ambassador, also attended the basketball match.