World

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan attend final day of Invictus Games in Sydney

By Reuters - 27 October 2018 - 17:26
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney on Saturday.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney on Saturday.
Image: Saeed KHAN / AFP

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan were greeted by rapturous applause on Saturday when they arrived for the final day of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

The royal couple watched most the wheelchair basketball final and then presented gold medals to the U.S. team which comfortably beat the Netherlands by 29 points to 17.

A large crowd had packed into Sydney's Olympic Park to watch the last day of the week-long competition, with attention only diverted from the match for a short time as the couple entered and sat with the crowd.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry, is an international paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action.

Former England soccer captain David Beckham, who is an Invictus ambassador, also attended the basketball match.

Inflight hiccup as Harry and Meghan's plane aborts Sydney landing

Inflight hiccup as Harry and Meghan's plane aborts Sydney landing
News
1 day ago

Both Harry and Meghan wore remembrance poppies on their chests, with Meghan's fixed upon her maroon top.

On Saturday evening, Harry and Meghan are due to attend the closing ceremony of the event, which has seen some 500 competitors from 18 nations take part.

The royal couple will move on to New Zealand on Sunday, where they are expected to be greeted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The tour of Commonwealth countries has seen the royal couple meet drought-stricken Australian farmers, visit the world-famous Bondi Beach and spend time in the Pacific nations of Fiji and Tonga. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Brazil’s indigenous population fights back | DW Documentary (Environment ...
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X