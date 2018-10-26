Inflight hiccup as Harry and Meghan's plane aborts Sydney landing

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan returned to Australia on Friday from a tour of Pacific islands after their plane was forced to abort a first landing because another aircraft was in the way.

Their Qantas plane charter flight QF6031, approaching Sydney, dropped to 125 feet before performing a "go-around", according to FlightRadar24.

In aviation terminology, a go-around is a when a pilot pulls out of a landing and makes another attempt after circling the airport.

According to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority a go-around is a "common and very safe practice".

A Reuters witness on the plane said the episode was calm.

The pilot explained that a plane had been slower than anticipated rolling off the runway so they were going around and everyone would get another chance for a good look at the amazing views of Sydney Harbour.

"The captain advised those onboard they'd be doing a go-around as there was another aircraft on the runway that took longer than expected to take-off," a Qantas spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

They landed safely at around 6 p.m. (0700 GMT), she added.

In Australia, more than 800 standard go-arounds are performed in a typical year.

On Saturday, the royal couple will attend the closing of the Invictus Games, which are being held Sydney. The games founded by Harry are an international paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action.