Two more bombs sent to former U.S. Vice President Biden, actor De Niro

Authorities discovered another wave of suspicious packages on Thursday targeting high-profile Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump as a manhunt intensified for a serial bomber less than two weeks ahead of elections.

None of the nine devices went off and no injuries were reported, but some top Democrats called the threats a symptom of a coarsening brand of political rhetoric promoted by Trump, who also condemned the acts.

A suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden was found at a mail facility in New Castle County in Delaware, a federal law enforcement official told Reuters.

Actor Robert De Niro, who hurled an obscenity at Trump at the Tony Awards last June, was also targeted, the official said.

At a Wisconsin rally Wednesday night Trump called attention to "how nice I’m behaving tonight” but on Thursday morning he attacked the media.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump wrote.

"It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

All the people who were targeted are frequently maligned by right-wing critics, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder.

Former CIA Director John Brennan, prominent Democratic Party donor George Soros and California Representative Maxine Waters, an outspoken critic of Trump, were also targets.

The bomb packages were sent as the nation prepared for Nov. 6 elections that will decide whether Democrats take control of one or both houses of Congress from Republicans and deny Trump the majority his party now holds in both chambers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.