Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola

The father of two boys, aged three and four, has been jailed in France for feeding them nearly exclusively on Coca-Cola, the children's lawyer said.

The father, who can "neither read, nor write, nor count, doesn't realise the seriousness of the situation and spent all his welfare money on alcohol," Carole Papon, a representative of the association French Victims 87, said Wednesday.

Within a few days of welfare payments being made "the family had nothing to eat. They only had Coca-Cola to drink," she said.