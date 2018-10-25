Anti-gay Russian MP halts start of LGBT film festival

An anti-gay Russian MP halted the opening of an LGBT film festival in Saint Petersburg by blocking the entrance to the cinema and calling the police, organisers said Thursday.

Organisers of the annual "Side by Side" festival said Vitaly Milonov arrived shortly before the event was due to begin on Wednesday evening.

"As he attempted to block the entrance to the cinema he called the police and made false accusations," the group wrote on a social media page.

Milonov told officers there were hostages being held in the cinema, according to organisers.

"People gathered outside as police inspected the building," gay rights activist Alexei Nazarov, who was at the event, told AFP.

Ruling party lawmaker Milonov was one of the chief proponents of a controversial 2013 law that bans "gay propaganda" for minors.