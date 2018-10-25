World

Anti-gay Russian MP halts start of LGBT film festival

By AFP - 25 October 2018 - 16:32
Vitaly Milonov, a Russian lawmaker has become a hate figure for gay rights activists, thinks homosexuality is a perversion and has thanked God for giving Russia Vladimir Putin to defend its values.
Image: AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA

An anti-gay Russian MP halted the opening of an LGBT film festival in Saint Petersburg by blocking the entrance to the cinema and calling the police, organisers said Thursday.

Organisers of the annual "Side by Side" festival said Vitaly Milonov arrived shortly before the event was due to begin on Wednesday evening.

"As he attempted to block the entrance to the cinema he called the police and made false accusations," the group wrote on a social media page.

Milonov told officers there were hostages being held in the cinema, according to organisers.

"People gathered outside as police inspected the building," gay rights activist Alexei Nazarov, who was at the event, told AFP.

Ruling party lawmaker Milonov was one of the chief proponents of a controversial 2013 law that bans "gay propaganda" for minors.

A spokesman for the MP said he was trying to enforce this law when he turned up at the festival, although the event is only for those over 18.

Some 400 people turned up for the opening, which is now set to take place on Thursday night, organisers said. The festival is to run until November 1.

With outspoken views, Milonov has attacked everything from Facebook to the Eurovision Song Contest and called for the creation of a morality police to fine people who violate "traditional values".

Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993 but lifted its classification as a mental illnesses only in 1999.

Pride marches are forbidden and rights abuses are frequently reported in the country.

