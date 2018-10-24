Man who grabbed woman's breast on plane alludes to Trump

A man arrested for allegedly groping a woman's breasts while traveling on a plane told police that President Donald Trump says it is OK to touch women's private parts.

Trump once famously bragged that he could touch women's genitals and get away with it because he is famous.

On a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday from Houston to Albuquerque, the unnamed woman was dozing when she was awakened by a hand reaching from the seat behind her and touching her right breast, according to a complaint filed in US District Court in New Mexico.

She said she thought it was an accident but after it happened again 30 minutes later she stood up and confronted the suspect, identified as Bruce Alexander, and told him to stop, the complaint states.