Prosecution admits to new error in Weinstein case

The prosecution has admitted to a new embarrassing error in the Harvey Weinstein case, saying a police detective told one of the disgraced Hollywood producer's accusers to delete from her phone anything she wanted to keep private.

In a letter to Weinstein's attorney dated Tuesday, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon acknowledged that the lead detective had made the recommendation to one of two women accusing Weinstein in the case, in which he faces charges of rape and a forced oral sex act.

"My office had asked Complainant 2 to produce any and all cell phones that she might have used during the time she interacted with the defendant," the letter said.

But the detective told her she "should delete anything she did not want anyone to see before providing the phones to our office."

Illuzi-Orbon says the woman ultimately handed over the phones "without any deletions," but the admission further weakens the prosecution's case.

"This new development even further undermines the integrity of an already deeply flawed indictment of Mr Weinstein," his lawyer Ben Brafman was quoted by a spokeswoman as saying.

The lawyer requested in August for the whole case to be thrown out and is awaiting a decision of the judge.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 20.