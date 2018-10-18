Dutch minister ditches Saudi summit over Khashoggi disappearance

The Dutch finance minister has pulled out of a big investment conference in Saudi Arabia over the "very serious" disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the government said on Thursday.

Wopke Hoekstra's withdrawal from the October 23-25 Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh — dubbed the "Davos in the Desert" — follows that of French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

"The disappearance of #Khashoggi is a very serious matter. Saudi Arabia has not yet been able to provide any clarification," Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said as he announced the decision on Twitter.