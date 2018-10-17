Outcry in Germany over homage to Rommel

A senior official at Germany's defence ministry has sparked an uproar with a tweet commemorating the death of Erwin Rommel, a favourite general of Adolf Hitler who was later involved in a plot to kill the Fuehrer.

"Erwin Rommel, who was forced to commit suicide by the Nazis, died 74 years ago today," wrote Peter Tauber, a former close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Twitter.

The tweet unleashed an outcry on social media, with some condemning the conservative politician for rehabilitating the Nazi general while others defended Tauber saying Rommel's record was mixed.

Dubbed the "Desert Fox" for his tactical successes in the North Africa campaign, Rommel had been contacted in February 1944 by a group of officers plotting to kill Hitler.

But he was seriously wounded when a British plane strafed his car on July 17, and that ensured he did not participate directly in an attempt made on Hitler's life three days later.

Gestapo investigators nonetheless discovered his role but Hitler knew he could not execute the popular officer.

Instead, Rommel was ordered to commit suicide, which he did on October 14 before being buried following a national funeral.