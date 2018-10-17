Harry and Meghan 'gift' rain to drought-stricken Aussie outback

Prince Harry and his expectant wife Meghan visited a drought-stricken region of Australia Wednesday, bringing a rare and welcome rainstorm with them.

The prince commended resilient farmers for persisting through years-long dry spells as he and the Duchess of Sussex received an enthusiastic welcome and one heart-warming hug on day two of their tour Down Under.

"The rain was a gift," the prince quipped while addressing farmers in one of the country's hardest-hit drought regions.

Throngs of locals brandishing cardboard cut-outs of the royals gathered in the outback town of Dubbo to get a glimpse of the pair, while others wore royal fancy dress and a local bar even specially brewed a beer dubbed "Dubbo Royale".

"You are the salt of the earth. Honest, hard-working, and as tough as they come," the prince told the Dubbo community gathered in a park as heavy rain fell.

"That resilience, sense of humour, and commitment to the land, are the qualities that make you unique, you are the backbone of this country," he added, as Meghan held an umbrella over the pair.

Eastern Australia has been suffering through record-breaking dry periods, with some regions in and around Dubbo experiencing several years of drought.