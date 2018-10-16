Washington diocese names 31 former clergy accused of abuse

The Catholic archdiocese of Washington divulged on Monday the names of 31 former clergy involved in the abuse of minors over the past 70 years, days after archbishop Donald Wuerl resigned over the scandal.

Many of the cases appear to have been known, with 16 of the priests and one deacon already exposed publicly, arrested and convicted in courts.

All 31 have been expelled from the church and 17 have died, according to the Archdiocese of Washington.

The list was assembled by Cardinal Wuerl, 77, ahead of his resignation on Friday accused of not having done enough to deal with paedophile priests.

"This list is a painful reminder of the grave sins committed by clergy, the pain inflicted on innocent young people, and the harm done to the Church's faithful, for which we continue to seek forgiveness," Wuerl said in a statement.

"Our strong commitment to accompany survivors of abuse on their path toward healing is unwavering," he said, adding that there currently is "no archdiocesan priest in active ministry who has ever been the subject of a credible allegation of abuse of a minor."

A grand jury report in August revealed credible child sex abuse allegations against more than 300 priests in Pennsylvania.