Italy far-right fury after France caught migrant dumping

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday hit out at President Emmanuel Macron after French police were caught committing the "unprecedented offence" of dumping migrants in Italian woods.

Salvini, also deputy prime minister and head of the anti-immigrant League party, on Monday demanded a "clear response" after French authorities admitted to returning migrants to Italy in "error".

A French police van was seen on Friday driving into Italy to return recently-arrived migrants to the town of Calviere.

"It was an error to enter Italian territory without the authorisation of the Italian police," said Cecile Bigot-Dekeyzer, the top official in the Hautes-Alpes region.

"The police had no right to enter Italian territory," the prefect said.

An outraged Salvini batted away that explanation.

"Abandoning migrants in an Italian wood can't be just a mistake or an incident," he said on social media. "What happened in Claviere is an unprecedented offence towards our country."

"Does Paris, which claims to be civil, find it normal to throw people into the woods?... We're dealing with an international shame, and Mr Macron can't pretend he doesn't know. We won't accept any excuses," Salvini wrote.