Can soaring cannabis shares stay high?

Cannabis stocks have reached new peaks on Wall Street amid expectations more areas will legalize its use, but some market watchers suspect the high could soon wear off.

Shares of Canada-based cannabis stocks leaped Wednesday, spurred for a second day by Tuesday's announcement that it Tilray won approval from the US Drug Enforcement Administration for a medical cannabis study in California.

Shares of Tilray, which went public in mid-July at $17 a share, rocketed 47.1 percent higher Wednesday morning to $228, lifting its market capitalization to nearly $22 billion.

That lit a fire under two other cannabis companies, Cronos and Canopy Growth, which gained 23.1 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Those kinds of jumps left some market watchers aghast.

"The move in Tilray is beyond comprehension," said Citron Research, which often places "short" bets against companies.

"This is just the dynamic of trading low float stocks," Citron said on Twitter. "Yes we are short and will hold a manageable position until rationality sets in."

Tilray chief executive Brendan Kennedy told CNBC that pharmaceutical and beverage companies need to be watching the industry he predicted will reach $150 billion in all.

"Cannabis is a substitute for prescription painkillers, prescription opioids, and so if you're an investor in a pharmaceutical company or you're a pharmaceutical company, you have to hedge the offset from cannabis substitution," Kennedy told the network Tuesday night.

Likewise, "I think all the alcohol companies need to enter this industry. It is a great hedge for them, whether you are an alcohol company or an investor in an alcohol company," he added.

"This is global opportunity."

Tilray's announcement this week further propelled the sector after a series of other positive developments involving mainstream companies.

Beer giant Molson Coors announced August 1 it was teaming up with Canadian medical marijuana grower The Hydropothecary Corporation to develop cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages.

Two weeks later, spirits company Constellation Brands announced a new $4 billion in investment in Canada's Canopy Growth in exchange for a 38 percent stake in the firm.

Constellation chief executive Rob Sands touted Canopy's potential "global leadership position in the medical and recreational cannabis space."

On Monday, Coca-Cola became the latest big company to wade into space, confirming that it is studying drinks with cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical in cannabis that does not have the intoxicating effects of THC, the major active ingredient that causes the "high."

Further legalization?

The flood of activity comes as Canada is set to legalize cannabis on October 17 after both houses of Parliament voted to make the drug available for recreational use.

That move has been seen as a potential prelude to further legalization in the United States, where recreational use of marijuana is only permitted in a handful of states. Medical marijuana is allowed in 29 states.

A bill backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could formally permit the sale of CBD products, but the current legal status of the products is a "little murky," DataTrek Research said in a note.

"Bottom line, CBD is a very important market opportunity for companies like Coca-Cola, where their existing offerings show little growth and consumer preferences continue to shift," the research firm said.

Still, some remain skeptical about soaring valuations for companies like Tilray.

Tilray's "stock is now up over 1,100% in two months since the IPO," said Briefing.com. "The surge seems rather unsustainable as momentum can reverse itself on short notice."