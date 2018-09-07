Elon Musk muses about life over whiskey and weed

Entrepreneur Elon Musk sipped whiskey and puffed a little weed while musing at length about artificial intelligence, colonizing space, and the need to give love a chance.

Musk shared thoughts on those topics and more during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan that lasted more than two hours, stretching into the early hours of Friday.

At one point, Musk described the constant barrage of ideas in his mind as being “like a “never-ending explosion,” and said he wondered as a young boy whether he might be insane because it didn’t seem to happen to other people.

His comments came as Musk drew questions of late over his leadership and demeanor.

The reasons include an infamous tweet in which the businessman said he was taking Tesla private and had funding lined up — a statement he later backtracked amid an uproar — and disparaging remarks about a Briton who helped save boys trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Musk’s current endeavors include electric carmaker Tesla; private space exploration enterprise SpaceX; tunnel-drilling Boring Company, and a Neuralink operation working on augmenting human brains with artificial intelligence.

“I don’t think you would necessarily want to be me; you wouldn’t like it that much,” Musk quipped.

“It might be great when it is turned on, but what if it doesn’t turn off?“

During the course of a wide-ranging chat with Rogan, Musk drank whiskey and tried a marijuana-and-tobacco cigarette proffered by the comedian.

“I’m not a regular smoker of weed; almost never,” Musk said.

“I don’t find that it’s very good for productivity. It is sort of like a cup of coffee in reverse.”

He maintained that getting things done, especially being useful to others, was among his joys.