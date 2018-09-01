Bush, Obama to eulogize McCain at US senator's final farewell

McCain's last public event, before he is laid to rest Sunday in a private ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, comes a day after he was accorded the rare recognition of lying in state in the US Capitol.

While members of Congress honored one of their own in a touching ceremony that featured an address by Vice President Mike Pence, Trump was again not there.

Instead he holed up in the White House and remained uncharacteristically silent on Twitter during the ceremony, before flying to a political event in North Carolina later in the day.

McCain's widow Cindy, his seven children and his 106-year-old mother Roberta McCain joined scores of members of Congress, state governors, diplomats and other dignitaries at the somber Rotunda ceremony.

Pence, in his tribute, told McCain's family that "it is deeply humbling to stand before you today at the United States Capitol to commemorate the life and service of an American patriot."

"The president asked me to be here, on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life, in uniform and in public office."

It was an awkward message to deliver from a president who has studiously refrained from praising McCain, either during his illness or since his death.

Their feud took root during Trump's 2016 campaign, when he questioned the notion McCain was a war hero - because he had been captured after his navy fighter jet was shot down over Hanoi in 1967.

McCain pushed back in the following months, calling Trump's behavior petty and "disgraceful," and in one of his final acts in the Senate blocked the Republican effort to repeal Obama's health care law known as Obamacare.