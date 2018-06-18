Israeli police hurt in clashes

World

By AFP - 18 June 2018 - 13:10
Nearly a dozen Israeli police officers were injured in clashes yesterday as they began evicting Jewish settlers from an outpost in the occupied West Bank, the spokesman for police, Micky Rosenfeld, said.

Rosenfeld said 11 officers were "injured lightly" during the eviction of 10 buildings in the Tapuah West outpost in the northern West Bank. Six protesters were arrested.

The supreme court in Israel ruled last February that part of the settlement outpost must be removed since it was built on private Palestinian land.

Last week police evicted settlers from 15 homes in a separate outpost city of Hebron that was deemed illegal.

All Israeli settlements are viewed as illegal under international law, but Israel differentiates between those it has approved and those it has not.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Settlements there are seen as major stumbling blocks to a peace deal since they are built on land the Palestinian wants for their future state. About 600000 settlers live among three million Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

