Israeli police hurt in clashes

Nearly a dozen Israeli police officers were injured in clashes yesterday as they began evicting Jewish settlers from an outpost in the occupied West Bank, the spokesman for police, Micky Rosenfeld, said.

Rosenfeld said 11 officers were "injured lightly" during the eviction of 10 buildings in the Tapuah West outpost in the northern West Bank. Six protesters were arrested.

The supreme court in Israel ruled last February that part of the settlement outpost must be removed since it was built on private Palestinian land.