Gays, other minorities 'forced out'

A space for gay and ethnic minority football fans in Saint Petersburg during the World Cup was forced to relocate at the last minute in a move activists believe was politically motivated.

The owners of the building that was set to host Diversity House, where fans could meet and watch matches, told organisers days ahead of the opening that they were withdrawing their cooperation.

Piara Powar, director of international anti-discrimination network FARE, which is overseeing the project, said at the weekend that the move was "familiar" to rights groups in Saint Petersburg.

The last-minute pull-out appeared to be a "political attack of the kind that shows how debates about human rights are curtailed by powerful conservative political forces in Russia".