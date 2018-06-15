Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby changes lawyer ahead of sentencing

Disgraced US comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted of sexual assault in April, has changed his lawyer ahead of his sentencing, a spokesman said Thursday.

"Mr. Cosby has replaced his legal team with Attorney Joseph P. Green Jr (Philadelphia)," a spokesman for Cosby said, without offering further details.

Green will replace Tom Mesereau, who has represented numerous celebrities and was Cosby's lawyer for his second trial which resulted in his conviction on three counts of sexual assault on April 26.