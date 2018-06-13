Guess co-founder quits after sex assault probe

Paul Marciano, co-founder of the Guess fashion brand, resigned Tuesday in the wake of an investigation into sexual assault claims.

Marciano "exercised poor judgment in his communications with models and photographers and in placing himself in situations in which plausible allegations of improper conduct could, and did, arise," Guess said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

He has resigned effective immediately from his post as executive chairman but will remain the company's chief creative officer and receive his salary until January 30 "to effect a smooth transfer of responsibilities," the filing said.