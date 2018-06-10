Trudeau ‘stabbed us in the back’ at G7: US economic advisor

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “stabbed us in the back” at the Group of Seven summit, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday.

“He really kinda stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said of Trudeau. “He did a great disservice to the whole G7.” Kudlow said that the US had “compromised” and joined the communique issued following the summit, but took exception with a news conference given by Trudeau.

“We went through it. We agreed. We compromised on the communique. We joined the communique in good faith,” Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trudeau told reporters that Trump’s decision to invoke national security to justify US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports was “kind of insulting” to Canadian veterans who had stood by their US allies in conflicts dating back to World War I.

“Canadians are polite and reasonable but we will also not be pushed around,” he said.

Trump then tweeted that he had instructed US representatives not to endorse the communique.



