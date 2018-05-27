Ireland overturns abortion ban in landslide vote.

She told AFP: “I had to leave my country to get the healthcare that I needed when I was told that my baby wouldn’t survive outside the womb and I’ve told my story over and over again just in the hope that this day would come — and it’s finally come.” The final results of Friday’s referendum showed 66.4% voted for removing the constitutional ban, while 33.6 voted against.

Some 1,429,981 votes were cast for Yes. The turnout was 64%. Among the 40 constituencies, the pro-choice vote peaked at 78% in Dublin Bay South, while rural Donegal was the only one to vote against liberalising abortion, by 52%. “A quiet revolution has taken place,” Varadkar said in a speech at Dublin Castle.

“No more stigma. The veil of secrecy is lifted. No more isolation. The burden of shame is gone.” He said Saturday would be remembered as the day Ireland “stepped out from under the last of our shadows and into the light. The day we came of age as a country.”

His government proposes allowing abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

Varadkar said he wanted the law in force by the end of the year and Health Minister Simon Harris told AFP that the cabinet would meet on Tuesday to approve the drafting of legislation.

The result is another hammer blow to the Roman Catholic Church’s authority in Ireland, coming three years after referendum voters backed legalising same-sex marriage by 62%. The Church’s influence has crumbled in recent years due to a series of child sex abuse scandals.

The referendum comes three months before Pope Francis visits Ireland for the World Meeting of Families.

An exit poll for The Irish Times newspaper suggested 70% of women and 65% of men voted to overturn the ban.

People over 65 voted 60% against. However, all other age groups backed the proposal, with support at 87% among voters aged 18 to 24.