Netflix producer accuses Harvey Weinstein of persistent sexual assault

A Netflix series producer has filed court documents in New York alleging disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein raped, sexually assaulted and verbally abused her over a five-year period.

Alexandra Canosa, an associate producer of "Marco Polo", had initially filed a $10 million suit in December, and this week amended it to further detail her allegations against the 66-year-old father of five.

She said Weinstein "constantly threatened" her and "made it clear that if she did not succumb to his demands for sexual contact or if she exposed his unwanted conduct there would be retaliation, including humiliation, the loss of her job and loss of any ability to work in the entertainment business," according to documents filed Monday.

The misconduct included sexual and physical assault and multiple instances of rape between 2010 and 2015, according to the updated filing.

Defendants including the Weinstein Company "knew or should have known about Harvey Weinstein's conduct, and did not act to correct or curtail such activity," Canosa alleges.