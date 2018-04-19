IamGay backlash a rare win for China's LGBT community

China's gay community scored a victory after a massively popular social media platform reversed a ban on "homosexual" content, but challenges remain in a country where LGBT culture remains taboo in the entertainment industry.

Gay-themed films struggle to make it into movie theatres, same-sex relationships are banned from television screens and gay content is forbidden on online streaming platforms.

But the latest censorship move caused a public backlash that prompted Sina Weibo, a Twitter-like platform with 400 million active monthly users, to make a surprising about-face.

The popular microblogging platform had abruptly announced last week that it was removing "illegal content" including "videos with pornographic implications, promoting violence or (related to) homosexuality".

The move triggered an #IamGay campaign on the platform, with many calling for a boycott. Even the Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, posted an essay on Weibo promoting LGBT acceptance, though it cautioned that gays were not immune to censorship of porn and violence.

"This is an incremental victory and quite a positive signal, but I also think Sina was mostly worried about its stock tanking," said Xiao Tie, director of the Beijing LGBT Center.

"They haven't yet deleted the original notice and there's been no apology, so for us, it's still not really over -- there are many challenges we still face," she added.

Raymond Phang, co-founder of Shanghai Pride, explained that people were riled by the insensitive language of Weibo's notice.

"It's good to clear up inappropriate material that's violent or pornographic, but the words that they used pointed to a specific community, to people rather than content. It's really disappointing coming from such a big platform," he said.

Phang said gay content bans had previously come directly from the authorities, making it difficult to protest.

"Sina is a listed company, so at least we had channels to make our voice heard, like contacting customer service. But in the past, what could we do? Who's going to write to the government? Which mailbox, which bureau?" he said, laughing.