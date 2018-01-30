Japan sued over forced ‘eugenic’ sterilisation

A Japanese woman in her 60s on Tuesday sued the government over her forced sterilisation as a teenager under a now-defunct eugenics law, according to a court official and local media reports.

The woman, whose name was not given, was 15 when the government forced her to undergo a sterilisation procedure in 1972 after she was diagnosed with a mental disability, local media reported.

She is reportedly seeking 11 million yen ($100,000) in damages, saying the state failed to offer relief measures while seriously violating her human rights under the law which remained in force until 1996.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, a court spokesman told AFP, declining to give further details. The plaintiff’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Some 16,000 people were forcibly sterilised under the notorious eugenics law, according to the Japanese bar association.

“We’ve had agonising days... we stood up to make this society brighter,” the woman’s sister-in-law said at a televised press conference.