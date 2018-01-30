French economy grows by 1.9% in 2017: data

The French economy notched up its fastest growth in six years in 2017, expanding by 1.9%, the national statistics institute INSEE calculated on Tuesday.

The figure, in line with forecasts by both INSEE and the Bank of France, represented a marked pick-up from 2016, when gross domestic product grew by 1.1%.

The economy performed particularly strongly in the fourth quarter of last year when GDP expanded by 0.6%, the statisticians calculated.

The government had been pencilling in growth of 1.7% for last year. But Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire recently hinted that the performance could be even better, saying that “growth is solid. It may be close to 2.0% in 2017.”