Camels left pouting as Saudis ban botox at beauty pageant.

Huddled together on a dusty racetrack, Saudi judges scrutinise pouty lips and shapely humps in a high-stakes camel beauty pageant mired in scandal after botox and cosmetic fillers were detected.

Some 14 camels have been disqualified from the month-long King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, an annual bedouin tradition supported by the Saudi royal family that lures breeders from around the Gulf with prize money of up to $57 million (46 million euros).

Organisers of the festival — with 30,000 participating camels — are cracking down on cosmetic enhancements, a malpractice that has thrived amid stiff competition and despite strong penalties as some stake millions on acquiring top breeds.

“Some breeders cannot afford to buy expensive camels,” said Abdullah bin Naser al-Dagheri, one of the judges, scribbling scores on sheafs of papers as he stood on tracks littered with camel droppings.

“They buy cheap, not so good-looking camels and try to beautify them artificially. We’re cracking down on such fraud.” Droopy lips, a tall neck and a perfectly placed hump are all winning attributes in camel pageantry.

The lure of cash prizes and the prestige of winning propels some to tweak the natural look of camels, an offence that could get the animals banned from the competition for three to five years.

Days before the festival began, Saudi authorities caught one vet performing plastic surgery on camels, media reported, prompting furious calls for new penalties on cheats.

Camels were given botox injections at his clinic and some went under the knife to make their ears more perky, also considered a winning trait.

“Cheating is inevitable — even in a contest about beauty,” said chief judge Fawzan al-Madi.

“It is prevalent just like any other animal sport such as horse racing where steroids have found their way.” Madi added that specialised vets and a team from the agriculture ministry had been deployed to catch violations, which include beauty products such as oils, anaesthetic creams and fillers.

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of historic social and economic change as it seeks to leapfrog into a modern, post-oil era.