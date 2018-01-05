Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

At least a dozen members of the US Congress, most of them Democrats, were briefed by a Yale University professor of psychiatry on President Donald Trump's mental health, US media reported.

The briefing by Dr. Bandy Lee, the editor of "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President," took place on December 5 and 6.

"Lawmakers were saying they have been very concerned about this, the President's dangerousness, the dangers that his mental instability poses on the nation," Lee told CNN.

"They know the concern is universal among Democrats, but it really depends on Republicans, they said," according to Lee.

"Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency," she told Politico.