Trump to Kim: My nuke button 'bigger,' as talks dismissed

US President Donald Trump warned Kim Jong-Un Tuesday he has a "much bigger" nuclear button than the North Korean leader, as Washington dismissed the prospect of high-level talks between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Trump launched the highly personal missive on Twitter hours after his ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley described proposed dialogue between the two Koreas as a "band-aid" and said Washington would never accept a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

Trump said: "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.'

"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

The tweet was in reference to Kim's annual New Year address in which he warned he has a "nuclear button" on his table, but sweetened his remarks by expressing an interest in dialogue and taking part in the Pyeongchang Games next month.