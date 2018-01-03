A hundred inmates on the loose after deadly Brazil prison riot

Nearly a hundred escaped inmates remained at large from a state penitentiary in Brazil Tuesday after a deadly riot between rival gangs left nine prisoners dead, all of them burned and two decapitated, officials said.

The riot occurred on Monday in the Complejo de Aparecida prison in the center-west state of Goias. Another 14 inmates were wounded, one of them critically, the head of the state's prison service, Lieutenant Colonel Newton Castilho, told a news conference.

The violence broke out in a semi-open part of the penitentiary when "C-Block invaded the other wings and started brutal acts against their rivals," he said.

"There were wounded, bodies burned, and two decapitations," he said, adding that inmates set fire to a cell block.