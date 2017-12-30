Facebook, Twitter face deadline in Brexit fake news probe

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter are facing a deadline in Britain to cooperate with an inquiry into so-called fake news in the Brexit referendum campaign, a parliamentary committee chairman said Friday.

The companies have been given until January 18 to share information requested by British lawmakers probing suspected Russian interference around the vote, according to Damian Collins, chair of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

He told AFP both his committee and the Government would review what action could be taken if the tech titans fail to comply.

"It's been over a month since we made the request to Facebook for this information and we need to see some action," Collins said.

"They have ignored our requests... for information on any activity relating to fake accounts and in fact only responded in relation to accounts set up in the USA but not set up here."