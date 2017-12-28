Blackout prompts evacuations at Disneyland California

A blackout forced evacuations at a number of Disneyland attractions in California on Wednesday, which was crowded on a day many were off for year-end holidays.

Visitors at "Toontown" and "Fantasyland" attractions were plunged into darkness, as was the monorail that runs through the park, local media said.

It was not immediately clear how long it might take to restore power fully at one of California's most popular attractions.