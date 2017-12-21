World

FBI deputy director to appear in closed meeting with US House panels -letter

By Reuters - 21 December 2017 - 07:06
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Picture Credit: AFP
Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will appear for a closed-door interview on Thursday with two key U.S. congressional committees, after Republicans asked him to come discuss the bureau's handling of its Hillary Clinton email probe.

The Justice Department confirmed in a letter on Wednesday to the chairmen of the House of Representatives Judiciary and Oversight committees that McCabe will sit down for a transcribed interview, but said he will not be permitted to discuss anything related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. 

