World

Trump discusses North Korea situation with Putin -White House

By Reuters - 15 December 2017 - 08:14
U.S President Donald Trump.
U.S President Donald Trump.
Image: Getty Images

U.S. President Trump spoke by phone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders "discussed working together to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea," the White House said in a statement.

Trump also thanked Putin "for acknowledging America’s strong economic performance in his annual press conference," the statement said.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Trump and Putin discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Next leader of the ANC? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s road to power
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X