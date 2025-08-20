The case against a woman accused of ploughing into a group of teenage girls during a coming-of-age ceremony, killingone of them, has been postponed to September 26.
Martha Christina, 67, briefly appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Wednesday. She faces a culpable homicide charge and is out on R5,000 bail.
The state asked for further investigations into the death of Thando Pretty Mahlangu, 13..
Part of the information the state is to gather are photos and video footage of the incident.
On 28 June, Christina allegedly drove into the crowd in Dinwiddie, Germiston, where girls had gathered for a traditional ceremony at the Khumalo home.
Mahlangu’s family said they had hoped Wednesday’s court appearance would see the charges upgraded to murder.
“The pictures and video the state wants to retrieve were always part of the docket and were given to police,” said family spokesperson Mzwandile Soyaya . “They also asked for the hospital report, postmortem and scene reconstruction, which were submitted. Why is this information still not before court? Is this a delay tactic or what?”
Case against driver who allegedly killed girl (13) postponed
Image: SUPPLIED
