FlySafair responds to pilot strike, confirms most flights are operating
Low-cost carrier outlines key facts about the industrial action stemming from a pay dispute with crew members, while affirming its commitment to minimising any impact on customers
FlySafair has confirmed that while most flights are operating as scheduled, about 12% of services had been cancelled on Monday July 21 due to a pilot strike.
These cancellations affected flights that had previously been confirmed by crew members, who then withdrew their availability at the last minute. All affected customers were notified via SMS using the contact details provided at booking.
Customers are encouraged to check the Travel Updates page on the FlySafair website for the latest information. Airport teams remain on standby to assist with rebookings, refunds, and alternative arrangements.
What’s behind the strike?
The current industrial action stems from a pay dispute. Solidarity, the union representing a portion of FlySafair’s pilots, has rejected the airline’s 5.7% increase on base salary, which is 1.5% above inflation, and is demanding a package that equates to a 20.1% increase in total cost to company. This includes additional flight pay, bonuses, and other benefits.
“We must balance competitive pay with the responsibility we have to our 1,700 employees, the affordability we offer South African travellers, and the long-term health of the business,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.
FlySafair captains now are paid between R1.8m and R2.3m annually, placing them in the top 1% of earners in SA. Many earn more than members of the airline’s Executive Committee.
The airline’s current offer, when fully costed, equates to an 11.29% increase in total cost to company, a figure FlySafair believes is both competitive and responsible.
Are pilots overworked?
FlySafair captains averaged 63 hours of flight time last month, well below the regulatory limit of 100 hours. For comparison, a typical full-time employee works around 160 hours per month. The airline maintains that its pilot utilisation is well within industry norms and not excessive.
How did the strike escalate?
The union initially called for a one-day strike, timed to coincide with the end of the school holidays. In response, FlySafair issued a defensive lockout, a standard labour protocol. Due to the nature of airline rostering, this meant affected pilots would not be rostered for seven days. Solidarity then escalated the action to a two-week strike.
FlySafair has not rejected CCMA intervention and continues to engage with the commission and the union in good faith.
Commitment to customers and staff
FlySafair acknowledges the disruption caused to customers and is working to minimise the impact. The airline also highlights its responsibility to its other employees, whose livelihoods are linked to the company’s financial sustainability.
“We’re committed to finding a resolution that balances fair compensation with operational sustainability and affordability for South African travellers,” says Gordon.
This article was sponsored by FlySafair.