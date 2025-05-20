Easily check for unclaimed Liberty benefits via the Standard Bank app

Imagine finding out that there is money due to you that you did not know about. That’s the reality for millions of South Africans who have unclaimed benefits from their retirement funds. The retirement fund industry holds more than R47bn in retirement benefits due to be claimed by members or their beneficiaries.

Unclaimed benefits arise when people retire or change employers without transferring or claiming the retirement fund that they had with their previous employer. Sometimes a member of a retirement fund passes on, and their beneficiaries cannot be found due to incorrect contact details and lack of documentation.

Even for the members and beneficiaries who do claim, the claim process can be difficult. It involves finding old paperwork, completing long forms, and waiting for a response.