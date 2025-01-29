Process to repatriate 13 fallen soldiers in DRC on course – Ramaphosa

"The minister of defence and military veterans, Angie Motshekga, and the Chief of the SANDF [South African National Defence Force], Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, and SAMIDRC Force Commander, Maj-Gen Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the process of repatriating the 13 soldiers who died on a mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is underway.
He also indicated that the situation in Goma and Sake, where South African troops were stationed, "remains very tense, volatile and unpredictable".
Ramaphosa said the fallen soldiers' families and those of injured troops would be given the necessary support.
"Following the recent intensification of fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, SA has lost 13 brave soldiers who were dedicated to their mission and committed to peace. The fighting is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).
"On behalf of the government and the people of our country, I express our sincerest condolences to their families, their loved ones and colleagues. We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace. We honour and mourn them," said Ramaphosa.
"The minister of defence and military veterans, Angie Motshekga, and the Chief of the SANDF [South African National Defence Force], Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, and SAMIDRC Force Commander, Maj-Gen Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission.
"We are concerned about the speculation about the state of our troops and the battle conditions. All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace in our continent."
He said SA’s military presence in eastern DRC "is not a declaration of war against any country or state".
"The members of the SANDF that are in the DRC are part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC.
"The presence of the SAMIDRC forces demonstrates a commitment of SADC member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.
"We welcome the position that was recently adopted by the United Nations Security Council during its special sitting on the situation in the DRC, which calls for an immediate end to hostilities, the reversal of territorial expansion by the M23, the exit of external forces from the DRC and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process."
He called on all parties to "fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, including honouring the Luanda Process agreements".
"We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity," said Ramaphosa.
