Let's unite in action in 2025 - ANC

The ANC says social cohesion is the foundation upon which a prosperous society can be built.

The party extended its New Years wishes to South Africans.

Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said 2024 was a year of profound challenges.

“The cost of living, persistent inequality, stubborn unemployment, and global economic pressures placed significant strain on many South Africans. Yet, despite these adversities, our nation demonstrated extraordinary courage and determination."

As we step into 2025, the ANC calls on all South Africans to embrace the values that have sustained us through decades of struggle and transformation: unity, solidarity, and collective action.

Social cohesion is the foundation upon which we can build a prosperous society. We urge all communities to strengthen ties, bridge divides, and work together to overcome the obstacles that still stand in our way," said Bhengu-Motsiri.

She said the " journey towards a just and equitable society demands our combined efforts".

"The ANC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working harder and smarter to ensure the realisation of South Africa’s dreams. Our mandate remains clear: to eradicate poverty, create jobs, and foster inclusive economic growth.

"We pledge to intensify our efforts in service delivery, address the challenges that hinder progress, and create opportunities for all, especially the most vulnerable in our society. As we embark on this journey into 2025, let us unite in hope and action."

SowetanLIVE