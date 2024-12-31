South Africa

Enraged family demand answers after woman and baby die at JHB clinic

31 December 2024 - 13:29
Miriam Singh, 32, allegedly went to Westbury clinic in labour on Sunday but died with her baby.
Miriam Singh, 32, allegedly went to Westbury clinic in labour on Sunday but died with her baby.
Image: 123RF/ File photo

Westbury community members in Johannesburg joined the grieving family of Miriam Singh — who allegedly died in labour — in a protest outside the Westbury clinic on Tuesday.

Singh, 32, allegedly went to the clinic in labour on Sunday but neither she nor her baby survived.

Community member Melissa Davids said they were puzzled by Singh and her baby's death and no health official has engaged them.

She said they were told they would meet Johannesburg finance MMC Margaret Arnolds.

“The community is angry, the community is raging,” she said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Child of mom jailed in Mauritius to be repatriated to SA

A five-year-old South African child, born to a mother incarcerated in Mauritius for drug trafficking, will soon be reunited with her family in the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Man, 28, who allegedly impregnated 13-year-old to apply for bail in January

The Seshego magistrate's court has postponed the matter of a 28-year-old man who is facing charges of statuary rape and sexual grooming of a minor.
News
1 day ago

Mom ‘admits’ lying about son’s kidnap

Three days before two-year-old Kutlwano was reported missing, his mother told her landlord that she was going to Durban to buy clothes to sell.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill