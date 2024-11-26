More pop and more punch: Sowetan is getting an exciting new look

Dear valued reader,

First, let us express our deepest appreciation for your continued support for the Sowetan.

More than ever, SA needs a vibrant, credible and sustainable news media that meets the demands of an accountable and transparent society. For decades Sowetan has committed to fulfilling this public mandate to inform, educate and entertain our audience.

We are mindful that we serve a dynamic and diverse community of people who share three things in common:

They are socially engaged; They are deeply committed to social justice; and They consistently seek opportunities for personal advancement.

We pride ourselves on producing credible journalism and innovative storytelling that places our readers’ needs at the centre of our agenda. To do this effectively, we must continue to evolve on both our digital and legacy platforms.