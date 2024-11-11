Take a stand against GBV at the SAWON Foundation conference

Answer the call to “come together to create a future where every woman and girl can live free from fear and violence” by attending the Southern Africa Women Of Note (SAWON) Foundation’s annual Gender-based Violence (GBV) & Leadership Conference.

Supported by the National Film & Video Foundation, and backed by prominent figures in the entertainment and creative industries, this event is taking place on November 14 at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Whether you’re a survivor, an advocate, a policymaker or simply someone who cares about gender equality, this is your opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from experts and contribute to the fight against GBV.

The SAWON Foundation’s mission extends beyond addressing GBV; the organisation is dedicated to celebrating the vital role women play in society, and inspiring future female leaders.

As such the conference will feature influential female speakers, including actress, executive producer and entrepreneur Connie Ferguson, as well as panel discussions and networking opportunities to empower women and encourage them to take on leadership roles.

The event will culminate in a banquet dinner themed “Meet. Engage. Inspire”, featuring a fashion show and live entertainment by Vusi Nova, Brian Temba, Dumi Mkokstad and Zwile Bhembe.

Emphasis on justice system deficits

The focus of this year’s conference will be on the structural weaknesses in the legal system that frequently expose GBV victims to danger. Lucky Unganqotshwa Mthembu, CEO of SAWON, has emphasised the significance of confronting these issues head-on.

The conference will promote communication and cooperation to identify practical answers by uniting notable women from the Southern African Development Community region.

Key themes and discussions

The pervasive impact of GBV:

The physical, emotional and psychological toll of GBV on individuals, families, and communities.

The economic consequences of GBV, including lost productivity and healthcare costs.

The intergenerational impact of GBV, with survivors often passing on trauma to their children.

Systemic failures and justice for survivors:

Identifying and addressing the gaps in legal systems and law enforcement that hinder justice for survivors.

Exploring innovative approaches to support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

Advocating for policies that prioritise the needs of survivors and promote gender equality.

Empowering women and girls:

The importance of education, economic empowerment and access to healthcare in preventing GBV.

Challenging harmful gender norms and promoting gender equality.

Building strong and supportive communities that protect women and girls.

Leadership and social change:

Inspiring women to take on leadership roles and drive positive change.

Fostering ethical leadership and promoting good governance.

Encouraging collaboration and partnerships to address social issues.

Join the fight against GBV: register now

The SAWON Foundation’s GBV & Leadership Conference serves as a platform to raise awareness, share experiences and mobilise action to combat GBV.

By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, this event aims to inspire collective action and create a more equitable and just society.

Add your voice to the conversation: visit the SAWON Foundation’s website to register for the conference now or contact the organisation directly via WhatsApp on 082 297 5336.

This article was sponsored by the SAWON Foundation.