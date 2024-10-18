‘A leader of leaders’: religious fraternity pays tribute to pastor Ray McCauley

‘An apostle of note’: bishop Titus Sithole of Charity and Faith Mission Church on behalf of the ACMM

“Ray McCauley was known as a pastor, but he was an apostle of note by function. His deeds, his mission and ministry exceeded his local church by far.

“Pastor McCauley’s influence in the world is a sign of his apostleship. Those who are called or rise to apostolic function, they are pioneers and build the body of Christ beyond their denominational walls and leave a Godly legacy.

“What then is a legacy — and at what point is it a Godly legacy? Legacy is whatever we leave behind as ministers of the gospel, children of God and followers of Christ as the imprint and model to follow.

“Jesus Christ left for us as Christians a pattern to follow. Pastor McCauley, undoubtedly a legend in what God had commissioned him to do or be on this earth, left a mark.

“Throughout his commission, pastor McCauley lived out and fulfilled Proverbs 13:22: 'A good father leaves an inheritance to his children's children'. Pastor McCauley’s illustrious ministry enriched many people's lives and the kingdom of God by ensuring that God's glory is seen and revered.

“As a man of God, a spiritual father and a mentor, Pastor McCauley gave birth to many sons and daughters who went on to give birth to spiritual children and establish churches throughout Africa and beyond.

“He was more than a preacher. He replicated himself and produced many ministries in SA.

“As the ACMM, we are proudly riding on pastor McCauley wings of faith and the legacy he left for us. His example, his kingdom mindedness and inclusiveness has made it easy for the ACMM to stand and pursue its vision and mission without hitting the wall before we get it right.”

“Pastor Ray McCauley trained and mentored many independent churches through Rhema Bible School. Some of the men and women he trained are leading thriving ministries in the country.

“Hebrews 11:4: 'Abel is long dead, he still speaks to us by his example of faith'.”