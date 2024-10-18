‘A leader of leaders’: religious fraternity pays tribute to pastor Ray McCauley
Late Rhema Bible Church founder remembered as a transformative visionary whose ‘unwavering faith left an indelible mark on the lives of many’
Late Rhema Bible Church founder pastor Ray McCauley will be put to rest on Saturday, October 19.
Since the influential pastor's passing, messages of condolence celebrating his life and ministry have poured in from politicians, celebrities and the public.
To add to this wealth of tributes, the Association of Churches, Ministers and Ministries (ACMM) — an umbrella body of NPOs, para-church organisations, independent churches, pastors' fraternals and networks of churches — reached out to senior leaders in the religious fraternity to pen a few words on behalf of themselves, their congregations and organisations:
‘An apostle of note’: bishop Titus Sithole of Charity and Faith Mission Church on behalf of the ACMM
“Ray McCauley was known as a pastor, but he was an apostle of note by function. His deeds, his mission and ministry exceeded his local church by far.
“Pastor McCauley’s influence in the world is a sign of his apostleship. Those who are called or rise to apostolic function, they are pioneers and build the body of Christ beyond their denominational walls and leave a Godly legacy.
“What then is a legacy — and at what point is it a Godly legacy? Legacy is whatever we leave behind as ministers of the gospel, children of God and followers of Christ as the imprint and model to follow.
“Jesus Christ left for us as Christians a pattern to follow. Pastor McCauley, undoubtedly a legend in what God had commissioned him to do or be on this earth, left a mark.
“Throughout his commission, pastor McCauley lived out and fulfilled Proverbs 13:22: 'A good father leaves an inheritance to his children's children'. Pastor McCauley’s illustrious ministry enriched many people's lives and the kingdom of God by ensuring that God's glory is seen and revered.
“As a man of God, a spiritual father and a mentor, Pastor McCauley gave birth to many sons and daughters who went on to give birth to spiritual children and establish churches throughout Africa and beyond.
“He was more than a preacher. He replicated himself and produced many ministries in SA.
“As the ACMM, we are proudly riding on pastor McCauley wings of faith and the legacy he left for us. His example, his kingdom mindedness and inclusiveness has made it easy for the ACMM to stand and pursue its vision and mission without hitting the wall before we get it right.”
“Pastor Ray McCauley trained and mentored many independent churches through Rhema Bible School. Some of the men and women he trained are leading thriving ministries in the country.
“Hebrews 11:4: 'Abel is long dead, he still speaks to us by his example of faith'.”
‘A voice that made a difference’: pastor Andrew Roebert of the Choose Life Church
“The birth of Rhema Bible Church and the role of its founders, pastors Ray and Lydie McCauley, was one of the ground-breaking stories of the church in SA.
“Birthed at a time when large churches were not common, it would rapidly become one of only two ‘mega’ churches to develop before the era of mega churches.
“My earliest recollection was a service in a warehouse that was converted into a church. It was a powerful revival meeting with a tangible awareness of the presence of God. The lives of people were touched.
“My late father, pastor Ed Roebert (pronounced 'Ray-Bert'), who was based in Pretoria, had begun to develop a working relationship with pastor Ray and this association would grow to include other pastors and ministries.
“These men, together with others, would eventually formalise their association. They formed the International Fellowship of Christian Churches (IFCC). The coming together of different streams was not always a smooth process. At the launch the slogan was 'unity now — and sort out the differences later'. That declaration of unity set them up for success and influence.
“This unlikely ‘band of brothers’ would go on to influence the church in SA and play a role in the transition of the country.
“Pastor Ray was the official spokesperson of the IFCC. With the backing of the various players, the influence grew and his voice became a voice to the nation.
“The IFCC represented about 700 churches and about 2,000 ministries, organisations and individuals who worked together to reach the country as the political environment changed.
“Pastor McCauley will be remembered for a voice that echoes through time, and at a time of tremendous change. He will also be remembered as a voice that the promoted the Gospel and the ministry of the Holy Spirit, which carries the ultimate power for change in the lives of people.”
‘A significant influence’: pastor Selby Khumalo on behalf of the Apostolic Faith Mission of SA, National Office Bearers
“The news of pastor McCauley's passing has been met with a deep sense of loss, yet we find solace in the understanding that God’s servant has completed his mission and ministry on earth. In this time of mourning, we reflect on his significant influence through his teachings and leadership.
“We pay tribute and honour the legacy of pastor McCauley, whose impactful ministry and unwavering faith have left an indelible mark on the lives of many. We greatly value his contributions to the charismatic movement and his dedication and commitment to promoting unity and harmony within our nation. We celebrate his dynamic faith and visionary leadership.
“In this time of sorrow, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the McCauley family, the Rhema Bible Church and the IFCC. May you find comfort in the promise that 'Blessed are those who die in the Lord'.”
A legacy of planting ‘spiritual shoots’: IFCC Mpumalanga chair bishop Petrus Mdaka of Elshaddai Tabernacle International
“When a big and productive tree is cut off and falls, the mammals and good birds that lived in it's shelter suffer.
“This is not the case with our beloved and influential South African father of the charismatic movement, pastor Ray McCauley. His foreplanning for such a time has made it easy for us in that he raised sons and daughters in the Rhema churches who are his spiritual shoots.
“We are proud of the late pastor McCauley because [today] we have giants leading the IFCC — bishop Mosa Sono, pastor Don Phillips, pastor At Boshoff and pastor Bert Pretorius to mention just a few.
“We pray that the rain he prayed for will keep watering his shoots and that all who indirectly benefited from his bible school, his church and those who learnt from him from a distance, like me, will keep his legacy as a treasure.
“May the McCauley family, the Rhema Bible Church and all in the body of Christ celebrate pastor Ray that he ran his race and finished it successfully.
“May his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen.”
‘A pioneer of the Holy Spirit revival’: bishop Choene Edward Mahlakgane on behalf of New Life Family Network International
“Pastor Ray McCauley has been regarded as a father of charismatic movement in SA. He stood up when the charismatic movement was not fashionable in the country, [when] it was criticised as an American movement. (SA in the early 1980s was dominated by Pentecostalism.)
“Pastor McCauley was not afraid to [challenge] the authorities of the government, he became a reconcile and a negotiator.
“The church has lost and celebrates one of the pioneers of [the] Holy Spirit revival.”
‘A leader of leaders’: apostle Dr Haruna Goroh of Greater Love Ministries, Namibia
“A great general in the faith has just gone to glory. Pastor McCauley was one of SA's foremost revolutionary and transformational pastors whose life and ministry has not only impacted SA, but also the entire continent of Africa.
“Ray had a discernment of the times, and was able to open wide the doors of his church to welcome non-white members. This he did, at a time and era when it was not only unpopular to run a multiracial church, but also was viewed as unlawful by the then apartheid regime. The Rhema Church that used to be whites only, today, has all races as members and leaders.
“Pastor McCauley was not just a pastor, but he was a leader of leaders, whose life and ministry has touched many lives across Africa and other nations of the world.
“The body of Christ and SA will miss this legend. May God comfort his family and church during this difficult time.
“Live on pastor Ray. We will miss you.”
This article was sponsored by the Association of Churches, Ministers and Ministries.