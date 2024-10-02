15-year-old North West serial rapist sentenced for raping three children

“The victim chased after him into a secluded area, where she was overpowered and raped,” said Myburgh.
The second victim was an 11-year-old girl whom the boy attempted to rape on Youth Day of the following year.
It is reported that the girl was riding her bicycle in the street when the boy offered to repair the damages on it.
After fixing the bicycle, he drove with it into the nearby bushes to test it and the girl followed him.
He then attempted to rape the girl, but fled when a man passed by.
A few months later, he raped an 11-year-old boy.
“A third incident was reported on Tuesday October 3 2023, where an 11-year-old boy was cycling home on his bicycle. The convict forcefully took his bicycle and drove off. The victim followed him and pleaded with him to give his bicycle back. Furthermore, he drove into nearby bushes where he overpowered the boy and raped him.”
Image: 123RF
A 15-year-old serial rapist who started raping when he was only 12-years-old has been handed a 15-year sentence for raping other children, including his classmate.
The boy was convicted for three counts of rape and one attempted rape.
His first reported rape was in September 2022 when he raped his 12-year-old classmate.
Spokesperson for the North West police Col Adele Myburgh said evidence led in court indicated that the boy approached the girl, grabbed her water bottle and ran away.
His last victim was a 5-year-old girl that he raped in February this year.
“A 5-year-old girl was playing in the neighbour’s yard when the convict joined her and called her behind a shack, where he raped her,” Myburgh said.
