Man kidnapped in Centurion is rescued by alert cops in West Rand

By TimesLIVE - 02 October 2024 - 09:15
Police flagged down this vehicle and rescued a man who had been hijacked and kidnapped.
Image: SAPS

The vigilance of Krugersdorp visible policing members paid off when they rescued a kidnap victim and arrested three suspects on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: “Two sergeants were driving from Leratong Hospital when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. When they tried to stop the vehicle, one of the occupants pointed a firearm at them. The members shot back, resulting in the suspects stopping their vehicle.

“Police found two suspects and one man with his hands tied at the back in the vehicle. It was later established the victim was hijacked and kidnapped in the morning at Centurion.

“Preliminary investigations led police to the third suspect in Naledi. He was found in possession of the victim's hijacked bakkie.”

All three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, hijacking, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

TimesLIVE

